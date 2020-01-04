Bucks rolls past Spurs 127-118 for league-best 32nd win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of the his 32 points in the third quarter to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-118. The Bucks improved to 32-5 with their fifth straight victory since a Christmas Day loss in Philadelphia. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 -- all the first half. Rudy Gay had 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

