Bucks win easily again, beat Nets 117-97 for 6th straight

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 20 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-97 for their sixth straight victory.

The Bucks ran the NBA's best record to 38-6 with another romp. They came in beating opponents by 12.4 points per game, which would be a league record if it holds up all season. Their lead was never below that after Middleton hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter when Brooklyn was within nine. Kyrie Irving had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nets.

