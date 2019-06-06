Chippewa Falls loses in State Softball Quarterfinals

The underdog postseason run for the Cardinals comes to an end with a 5-3 to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in the WIAA State Quarterfinals.

Chippewa Falls would lead 2-1 after one inning as Nicole Crumbaker and Abby Staves drove in runs

Kenosha would tie the game in the top of the second and take the lead in the fourth. They added back-to-back home runs for insurance to lead 5-2 going in the final at bats for Chippewa Falls.

The Cardinals would rally for a run off an error, but 5-3 is as close as they could get.

Chippewa Falls was making their second straight trip to state after losing last year in the quarterfinals as well.

Overall it is the schools 13th trip to state softball.