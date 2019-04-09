Chippewa Steel Name Carter Foguth Head Coach

The Chippewa Steel have named Carter Foguth Head Coach. Foguth began the 2018-2019 season as Assistant Coach and has served as the Interim Head Coach since late November.

“We’re very excited about the future of the Steel and what Carter was able to get done once he took over in November. The team was more competitive on a consistence basis since he took over. We’re also excited about the person- he genuinely cares about every player in our organization,” said Vice President of Operations, Bryant Black.

Foguth will be entering his 2nd year with the Steel when the season begins in September. He played four years of college hockey with Minnesota State-Mankato where he appeared in 144 games and served as the team’s alternate captain as a sophomore and team captain his junior and senior seasons.

"Thank you to the Black family for giving me the opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Chippewa Steel. They have shown a lot of faith and trust in me over the past year and will continue to do so moving forward. I greatly appreciate all they have done for me. I would also like to thank my family, friends and former coaches for supporting and pushing me to pursue my dreams of coaching hockey. I believe in being a good person, working hard every day and respecting the process. Those are the values I will work to instill in the Chippewa Steel organization and I look forward to what we can accomplish both on and off the ice,” Head Coach Carter Foguth stated.