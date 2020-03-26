Cooper named National Field Athlete of the Year

he U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced Dylan Cooper (Sr. – Holmen, WI) as the National Field Athlete of the Year.

Cooper, the WIAC Field Athlete of the Year and USTFCCCA Midwest Regional Field Athlete of the Year, led the nation in the heptathlon. The senior's 5,441 points at the WIAC Championship not only won the event but also tied the NCAA Division III record. Cooper also holds the 13th best total in NCAA history (5,345 points) which he tallied earlier in the season.

This is the second year in a row that a Blugold has earned Field Athlete of the Year honors as thrower David Kornack was tabbed with the honor last season.