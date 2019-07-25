Cruz hits 3 homers, Twins beat White Sox 10-3

Nelson Cruz hit three of Minnesota's five homers and finished with five RBIs, helping the AL Central-leading Twins beat the slumping Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Thursday night.

Cruz hit a solo drive in the first, a two-run shot in the third and another two-run homer in the fifth. He struck out swinging for the final out of the sixth, and then flied out to right leading off the ninth.

It was the first three-homer game for the six-time All-Star, who has 385 home runs in his career. He became the 10th player in big league history with a three-homer game after turning 39, according to Baseball Prospectus, joining a list that includes Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield, Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez.

Max Kepler and Miguel Sano also connected as Minnesota totaled at least five homers for a major league-record ninth time this season, according to STATS. Jose Berrios (9-5) pitched seven effective innings for his first win since June 6.