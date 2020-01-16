Davante Adams' drive to be great has become an 'obsession'

Davante Adams obsesses about being great. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver wasn't a five-star recruit in high school. He wasn't the biggest, fastest or most athletic. He wasn't even a football player until late in his high school career. But the two-time Pro Bowler has worked himself into being Aaron Rodgers' top option and is one win away from playing in his first Super Bowl. Adams and the Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship game, just a few miles from his native Palo Alto, California.

AP-WF-01-16-20 0119GMT

