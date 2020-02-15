Davison, Badgers send Huskers to 10th straight loss 81-64

Brad Davison scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting and Wisconsin used a 21-2 early second half run to take control of the game and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64. Trailing 43-41, the Badgers made 5 3-pointers in a 4 1/2-minute stretch that saw them go up 57-45 on D'Mtrick Trice's 3 with 13:43 remaining and take a 62-45 lead on Trice's 3 just over a minute later. Behind Davison, Wisconsin, which averages eight 3-pointers a game, finished with 15 on 31 attempts. Hanif Cheatam scored 17 points to lead Nebraska.