Davison, Pritzl help Wisconsin slip past Minnesota 71-69

Brad Davison scored 20 points and Brevin Pritzl added 15 as Wisconsin rallied to beat Minnesota 71-69. Daniel Oturu missed a heave from half court off a missed free throw that would've won it for Minnesota. D'Mitrik Trice found a cutting Aleem Ford for an open dunk with 30.5 second left to give Wisconsin a 69-68 lead. Oturu went into the post and backed down Nate Reuvers who blocked Oturu's shot. Pritzl grabbed the rebound, was fouled and then sank both free throws. Oturu led Minnesota with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Marcus Carr added 21 points.

