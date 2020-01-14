Davison's 3 sends Wisconsin past No. 17 Maryland, 56-54

Brad Davison hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left after getting a steal and Wisconsin upset No. 17 Maryland 56-54 to pick up their third straight victory against a ranked opponent.

Davison finished with 14 points and Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter added 17 and 14 to lead the Badgers (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten), who now have beaten then-No.. 5 Ohio State and then-No. 20 Penn State. Jalen Smith scored 18 and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 16 for the Terrapins (13-4, 3-3) who have now lost two straight after winning three and a row. Maryland suffered an 18-point defeat Friday at Iowa.