Drive, Pitch and Putt Regional held in Eau Claire

Thursday morning at the Eau Claire Country Club, youth golfers from all around the area competed in the regional qualifier for the Drive, Pitch and Putt Championship.

The national finals are held during the week of the Masters at Augusta National.

Golfers ranging from 7 to 15 years old competed today and Mike Greer of the Eau Claire Country Club thinks events like this are huge in developing the next generation of golfers.

"I think the PGA of American really getting behind this event and also the USGA and Augusta National, all those key components have elevated this event and you see it here today. We have 130 kids out playing the game that me as a golf professional wants to grow anyway we can."