Oregon faces Wisconsin in the 106th Rose Bowl. These schools met in the Granddaddy of Them All eight years ago and put on one of the most exciting games in this bowl's long history. Both programs are stacked with elite offensive talent again. They've also got two of the best defenses in the country. Both schools fell just short of the College Football Playoff and they get a trip to Pasadena as a consolation prize.

AP-WF-12-31-19 2323GMT