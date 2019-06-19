Due to rules violation, Express lose game vs. Thunder Bay

In what appeared to be Eau Claire Express Manager Dale Varsho's 500th career win, the Northwoods League ruled that Eau Claire had a pitching rules violation and Thunder Bay has been rewarded the win .

The final score was 4-2 in favor of the Express, but later that night it was discovered that the Express had inadvertently used Ethan Swanson with one day's rest, when the rules state that the pitcher needed two days rest after throwing 63 pitches on Monday against the La Crosse Loggers.

The loss puts Dale Varsho back to 499 wins and puts Express' 2019 record to 11-13 as they head to Waterloo for a series with the first place Bucks.

