Eau Claire Cavs win 2019 WBA Championship

The Eau Claire Cavs defeated the Tilden Tigers 11-3 to capture the WBA Championship for the 1st time.

Tyler Hermann connects on a 3-run homer Sunday against Tilden.

The Cavs blasted 3 home runs - Tom Mewhorter, Tyler Hermann, and Ryan Venne all had one - in the Cavs dominant victory. Eau Claire got a great start from Paul Petit, who got the win.

Tilden finishes their great season with their 1st appearance in the WBA Championship game since 2004, and their 1st appearance with Ryan Baier as manager.