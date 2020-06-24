Eau Claire Express will not play in 2020

The Eau Claire Express will not play in the Northwoods League for the 2020 season. The team announced the decision on Tuesday.

With the current health order in Eau Claire County, the team was not able to commit to starting play by July 15th.

The Express released the following statement:

"On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the 2020 Northwoods League baseball season, slated to begin on Tuesday, May 26, had been postponed indefinitely by the Northwoods League. As a result of the Stay at Home Orders ending or being lifted, each Northwoods League affiliate was allowed the opportunity to work with their respective municipalities to

implement a plan on returning to play.

On Wednesday, May 27, the Bismarck Larks announced that their pod would begin play on Monday, June 15. Shortly after, it was announced that several other pods, including one that would consist of five teams located in Wisconsin, would begin their 2020 season on Wednesday, July 1. The Eau Claire Express were not one of the teams included in this pod.

As of Tuesday, June 23, the guidelines put into effect by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department limit planned social gatherings to 100 people at an outdoor venue. The order also prohibits gameplay to take place between two different teams.

As a result of these guidelines, as well as the safety of our fans, players and staff in mind, the Eau Claire Express are unable to commit to playing organized games starting on Wednesday, July 15, at Carson Park, concluding in the decision to cancel the 2020 season.

We would like to sincerely thank our fans, sponsors and the entire Chippewa Valley for their continued support during this difficult time. We look forward to being back in 2021."