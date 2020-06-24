Advertisement

Eau Claire Express will not play in 2020

Eau Claire Express
Eau Claire Express(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Eau Claire Express will not play in the Northwoods League for the 2020 season. The team announced the decision on Tuesday.

With the current health order in Eau Claire County, the team was not able to commit to starting play by July 15th.

The Express released the following statement:

"On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the 2020 Northwoods League baseball season, slated to begin on Tuesday, May 26, had been postponed indefinitely by the Northwoods League. As a result of the Stay at Home Orders ending or being lifted, each Northwoods League affiliate was allowed the opportunity to work with their respective municipalities to

implement a plan on returning to play.

On Wednesday, May 27, the Bismarck Larks announced that their pod would begin play on Monday, June 15. Shortly after, it was announced that several other pods, including one that would consist of five teams located in Wisconsin, would begin their 2020 season on Wednesday, July 1. The Eau Claire Express were not one of the teams included in this pod.

As of Tuesday, June 23, the guidelines put into effect by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department limit planned social gatherings to 100 people at an outdoor venue. The order also prohibits gameplay to take place between two different teams.

As a result of these guidelines, as well as the safety of our fans, players and staff in mind, the Eau Claire Express are unable to commit to playing organized games starting on Wednesday, July 15, at Carson Park, concluding in the decision to cancel the 2020 season.

We would like to sincerely thank our fans, sponsors and the entire Chippewa Valley for their continued support during this difficult time. We look forward to being back in 2021."

Latest News

SportsScene 13

Stange looks back on USHL Season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Sam Stange looks back on his season in the USHL and how it will help him in college at Wisconsin.

SportsScene 13

MLB players agree to report July 1

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
Major League Baseball players agree to report starting July 1, outstanding operations issues resolved.

Sportscene

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October.

Sportscene

Juliana Nichols named Memorial head volleyball coach

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
The Stanley-Boyd alum played her college volleyball at UW-Eau Claire.

Latest News

Sportscene

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
The plan comes after the players association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length.

Sportscene

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
Menards driver Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace

SportsScene 13

Sam Stange receives prestigious opportunity

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
This upcoming hockey season, former Eau Claire North graduate, Sam Stange, will join the Wisconsin Badgers hockey team. Before that, Sam will have the opportunity to make the US National Juniors team for the World Junior Championships.

Sportscene

Two University of Wisconsin athletes test positive for virus

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
They were among 117 student athletes in the first wave being brought back to campus.

SportsScene 13

Winner named for 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By PRESS RELEASE
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been named the recipient of the 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award during the 2020 ESPYS tonight.

Sportscene

Change of plans: Ex-Badger Kobe King won't play at Nebraska

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement Friday that King had informed the staff that he wouldn't be enrolling at the school because of personal reasons.