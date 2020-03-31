Eau Claire Memorial's Trapani recognized as Underclass All-American

Rawlings and Perfect Game announced today its Preseason All American Teams to recognize the top underclass high school baseball athletes in the U.S (Class of

2021, 2022, 2023).

The Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All American 1st, 2nd and 3rd team recognizes 300 players from the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Each team consists of 100 players who are currently juniors, sophomores, or freshmen in high school. There is also a high honorable mention and all region lists to identify other potential top underclassmen.

Vincent Trapani, a junior at Eau Claire Memorial High School, was selected 2nd Team All American and 1st Team All Central Region. Trapani, a University of Arkansas commit, plays summer travel baseball with the GRB Rays out of Madison, WI.

“With more than 450,000 high school baseball players in the nation, the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American players represent the very best in their class,” said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for St. Louis-based Rawlings. “Rawlings and Perfect Game are synonymous with the game of baseball, and the preseason awards allow us to recognize and reward these elite athletes for their hard work and contribution to the game.”

To receive the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American or All-Region Award is a tremendous achievement for these high school student-athletes,” said Jerry Ford, president of Cedar

Rapids, IA-based Perfect Game. “We are proud to recognize their talent as they prepare for their careers playing collegiate or professional baseball.”

