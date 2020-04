After winning a 2019 state championship, the Eau Claire North Huskies baseball team was ready to defend their title in 2020. So far, the coronavirus has halted those plans, with no end in sight.

North baseball winning state is our top local sports story of 2019.

Head coach Bob Johnson and seniors Xavier Bembnister and Anthony Pogodzinski talk about how they are dealing with the possible loss of this season and the silver lining of winning last years state championship.