Eau Claire North wins State Baseball Championship

The Huskies of Eau Claire North are WIAA State Champions as Sam Stange's three-run home run propels them to their second title in team history. North topping Sun Prairie 5-4.

Eau Claire North got the scoring started in the second inning as Joe Feck delivered a double to score two runs.

Sun Prairie would strike back in the top of the third as Spencer Bartel drove in a run to make it 2-1 North.

The scored stayed that way until the top of the sixth, when an error by North led to a run scoring for Sun Prairie to the tie game.

Austin Goetch pitched 5.2 innings, giving up just one earned run for North.

Later in the sixth, Sun Prairie would add two more runs as Carson Shepard delivered a double and the Cardinals took the lead 4-2.

But in the bottom of the sixth, the Huskies got two runners on and the reigning Player of the Year Sam Stange stepped up and crushed a thre run home run to right field to give North the lead 5-4.

Joel Zachow came in and got the final outs to preserve the victory.

The title is the second in school history, they also won in 2011.

