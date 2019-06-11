Eau Claire North wins State Baseball Quarterfinal 15-12

In what looked more like a football score than baseball, North battled back from a 11-6 deficit to top Sussex-Hamilton 15-12 to advance to the WIAA Semifinals.

North jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first inning, only to give up eleven unanswered runs in the second and third to trail 11-6.

But the Huskies would rally, scoring two runs in the fourth inning, and then exploding for seven in the sixth to capture the 15-12 victory.

Sam Stange struggled on the mound, giving up six runs in 1.2 innings(none were earned), but was 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBI. Gabe O'Brien went 4 for 5 as a lead-off hitter and Gabriel Richardson added two RBI in the win.

The Huskies advance to Tuesday night's quarterfinal against Fond Du Lac or Brookfield East. Game time will be around 8:30pm.