Eau Claire's Matt Tolan qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Eau Claire native Matt Tolan finished second at the qualifying in Watertown to earn a trip to the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina August 11th-18th.

Tolan shot a first round 68 and followed that up with a 70 to finish second to Harrison Ott at two-under.

Last week, Tolan finished second at the Wisconsin State Amateur at Lawsonia.

Tolan was a standout golfer at Eau Claire North and currently competes for the University of South Dakota State.

McDonell alum and current Minnesota Gopher Thomas Longebella finished at even par and will be an alternate for the U.S. Amateur.