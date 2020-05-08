Eion Kressin commits to Saint Mary’s

McDonell Central Catholic High School Senior Eion Kressin is headed to Saint Mary’s for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.

Athletic Director Emily Mallek said, “We are so excited to see that Eion is continuing his passion at the next level. He has shown to be a true leader at McDonell both on and off the court and we cannot wait to continue to watch him succeed.”

Eion has been a staple four year varsity athlete for the McDonell basketball program over his career. He has first and second team all conference recognitions along with four regional titles, three sectional titles and one state runner-up. He was also the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention and All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

McDonell Boys Basketball Coach Adam Schilling shares, “I am very excited for Eion and his family that he will be able to continue playing basketball at the next level. Eion had a great career at McDonell on the court and was very successful in the classroom. He has an outstanding work ethic and is a great example to everyone in the McDonell community that hard work and commitment can help you achieve your goals. I look forward to following his success on and off the basketball court at St. Mary’s University”