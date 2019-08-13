Express advance to Divisional Championship with 7-0 win over Waterloo

The Eau Claire Express scored six runs in the first inning and allowed just two hits as they closed out Waterloo 7-0 to win the Great Plains East Divisional series.

The Express got things going early as David LaManna's two RBI single opened up the scoring in the first. Brandon Dieter added a sac fly, another run scored on a wild pitch, while Cole Cabrera added an RBI single and Zach Gilles a bases loaded walk as well to cap off the six run inning.

On the mound, Craig Conlen was outstanding, going 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Paul Petit finished out the game going 2.1 innings, allowing no hits and runs and striking out four.

The Express are back in action Wednesday night as they will host the Willmar Stingers in the single game Divisional Championship. First pitch scheduled for 6:35.

Regardless of the result, it will be the final game at Carson Park. If the Express do win they would travel to either Madison or Traverse City for the Northwoods League Championship.