Express continue to prepare for 2020 Season

Six Northwoods League teams, including five from Wisconsin announced they will begin play starting July 1st. Absent from that list, the Eau Claire Express.

While La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, Green Bay and Fon du Lac and Wausau (Wisconsin Woodchucks) have been given the go ahead to start play, the Express continue to wait for the green light for their season.

The Northwoods League season will officially begin in on June 15th in Bismarck with three teams sharing a stadium.

As for the Express and General Manager Jacob Servais, they are waiting for their chance to get baseball back at Carson Park.

"What we will continue to do is work with local health officials and the Parks and Recs Department to determine what our operation would look like if we are able to resume play for the 2020 season and make that plan. If we are approved we will make it public and hopefully start play some time in mid-July. At this time we are still working with everybody to make it happen and to be able to be playing for the people of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.

And once the Express are given the go ahead to start their season, Servais says they shouldn't have any problems filling their roster.

"When everything started to happen and summer leagues were postponing and canceling their season, there was a rush of players trying to get on Northwoods League rosters. There were some amendments to the by-laws of the Northwoods League to allow more players on our rosters to accommodate those players trying to get here. The players would not be the issue, they are itching to get here and play. They are ready to be here and play ball."