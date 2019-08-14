Express headed to Northwoods League championship

The Eau Claire Express defeated Willmar 2-0 in the Great Plains Divisional Championship to earn a trip to the Northwoods League Championship game on Friday.

A day after allowing just two hits to Waterloo, The Express pitching staff was in lockdown mode again, as they held the Stingers to just one hit. Andrew Tri pitched three scoreless, Eau Claire Memorial Alum Jack Brown added four scoreless and Peyton Sherlin come in to wrap up the final two innings.

The Express got their first run of the game in the fourth when Zach Gilles scored on a wild pitch. They added their second run in the sixth inning on a Conner Laspina single.

The Express will make their fourth appearance in the Northwoods title game. They lost in 2007 and 2017, and took home the championship in 2010.

Eau Claire will travel to Traverse City for the one game Summer Collegiate World Series on Friday.