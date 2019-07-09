Express look to continue success in second half

By  | 
Updated: Tue 11:15 PM, Jul 09, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Thought they fell just short of a first half title in the Northwoods League, the Express are off to a good start in the second half and have hopes of earning a playoff spot.

Eau Claire Express

Manager Dale Varsho thinks his team has the makeup to make a successful run for the postseason.

 