With their win Saturday evening, the Eau Claire Express clinched the Great Plains East 2nd half title and are back in the Northwoods League Playoffs.

The Express took down the Waterloo Bucks 11-6 and improved to 20-13 in the second half. Since the Express have the best overall record, they will host 2 games in the best of 3 series against the Bucks.

Dates and times for the playoff series have yet to be determined.