Express win game one over Waterloo 2-1

Making their sixth postseason trip in franchise history, the Eau Claire Express won the first game of their best-of-three opening round series with the Waterloo Bucks 2-1.

Chippewa Falls McDonell alum Zach Gilles threw the potential game-tying runner out at the plate from left field to secure the victory in the ninth inning.

Starting pitcher Nick Alvarado threw a gem for the Express, going 6.2 innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run. Kuster Kinlecheenie came in and got the save pitching two scoreless innings.

David LaManna was the hero with the bat, going 2 for 3, with two RBI on a single in the fourth inning.

The Express will host game two on Tuesday night at Carson Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. If game three is needed, it would also be at Carson Park.

If the Express win game two, they will have a day off on Wednesday before the one game Divisional Championship. The Summer Collegiate World Series would be on Friday and is also just a single game.