Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Thunder, 133-86

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The 47-point loss was the Thunder's worst of the season. Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City. Both teams were without their second-leading scorers. Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was a late scratch with a sore neck. An ankle injury kept Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari out.

AP-WF-02-29-20 0342GMT