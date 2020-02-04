Giannis has 34 points, 17 rebounds; Bucks top Pels 120-108

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-108. Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks.

Milwaukee led by 19 points in the third quarter before holding off a Pelicans rally in the fourth. Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and Zion Williamson had 20 for the Pelicans. New Orleans briefly got as close as seven twice in the fourth quarter before the Bucks stemmed the tide and improved to 20-4 away from home this season.