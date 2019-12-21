Giannis has triple-double, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102.

Milwaukee avoided a letdown two nights after winning a showdown with Los Angeles for the NBA's best record. The Bucks made their first six 3-pointers to open a big early lead that grew to 29 points. Antetokounmpo had secured his triple-double by midway through the third quarter after playing just 23 minutes. Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Kyle Korver had 17 for the Bucks.