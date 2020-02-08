Giannis just misses triple-double, Bucks beat Magic 111-95

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, helping the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 111-95. The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league's best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player with a stretch of five straight games with 30, 15 and 5, accomplishing in 1965 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

AP-WF-02-09-20 0435GMT

