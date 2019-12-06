Giannis scores 27 on 25th birthday, Bucks rout Clips 119-91

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 14th straight victory, a 119-91 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Antetokounmpo, on his 25th birthday, made 11 of 20 shots and recorded his 21st double-double of the season.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers pulled all of his starters out of the game with the Bucks leading 101-67 with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The group exited to the chant of "Overrated! Overrated!" from the Milwaukee crowd. Kawhi Leonard had 17 points and Paul George added 13 for the Clippers.

