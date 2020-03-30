Giants LB Blake Martinez experienced in remote learning

Recently signed New York Giants and former Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez got a taste of learning remotely during his days at Stanford.

It's going to be put to good use with his new team. Martinez is staying close to home as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe without discrimination. Normally, the 26-year-old Martinez would be getting ready to join the Giants for their offseason program. When that will happen now is uncertain. The Giants signed Martinez to a three-year, $30 million contract earlier this month. The former Green Bay Packer had 155 tackles last season. �

