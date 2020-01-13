Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double leads Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and tied his career high with 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for Oklahoma City. Naz Reid scored 20 off the bench for Minnesota, still without Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.