Gutekunst discusses Packers plan for "virtual" draft

When the NFL draft starts on Thursday, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst will be like many of us, watching from home. But he will not be relaxing on the couch, he'll be be at work getting set to build the future of the Packers with the 30th pick on day one.

There won't be all the pomp and circumstance the draft has grown to have in recent years as COVID-19 has this year's event taking place in a virtual setting.

The Packers and other teams won't have their normal "war room" for drafting the players, but will all be communicating through some sort of media.

For all involved it will be an unique three days, but Brian Gutekunst is confident they can make it work.

"Don't have a lot of concerns, I think we are approaching it like we always have. For me personally, not being in our draft room with our guys together is disappointment. I think we work very well together and it is an exciting time, I think there is a lot of juice and not having those guys around won't be the same, but at the same time I think we are very well prepared to attack this thing and accomplish what we need to accomplish."

"I think it shouldn't be much different than usual as far as the communication with my scouts. I think the one thing you worry about is once you get to a certain time limit you worry that there might be some kind of communication breakdown that might get in the way. I think the league is going to give you a little lee-way if you are in the middle of a trade or something like that. I have a lot of experienced guys on staff I feel that we are going to be able to operate pretty close to normal."

As for who the Packers will take with that 30th pick...that is still up in the air, but a lot of the experts think the Packers will look for a wide receiver pair with Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.