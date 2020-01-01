Herbert has 3 TD runs, Oregon beats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl

No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win its third straight trip to the Rose Bowl.

Justin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown on a 30-yard run with 7:41 to play. Brady Breeze returned a fumble 31 yards for an early touchdown for the Ducks. Herbert then made his go-ahead rambling run on the next snap after Breeze forced another fumble in yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game.

Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as the Big Ten runner-up Badgers lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years.

