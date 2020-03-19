Hoeppner named to WBCA All-America Team

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division III Coaches' All-America team, with University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Hallee Hoeppner (Sr. – Winona, MN) earning a spot on the 10-member team.

The 10 All-America honorees are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in their respective division. Hoeppner is the only First Team nominee from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

The senior was third in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game in addition to being tied for fourth in rebounding (6.4 per game).

Hoeppner shot 50 percent from the field which ranked second in the WIAC and shot .791 from the free throw line, putting her third.

Hoeppner tallied her season-high (27 points) in a 78-53 win over Superior where she shot an impressive 75 percent from the field (9-for-12), 60 percent from beyond the arc (3-of-5) and 85.7 percent from the charity stripe (6-of-7) while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out four assists.

The senior shot 50 percent or better from the field in 15 contests this season and scored her 1,000th career point on December 14th against St. Catherine. She started in all 106 games she played in during her career, averaging 31.4 minutes per game in four years and finished with a total of 1,294 points.

