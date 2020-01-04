Howard scores 29 as Marquette upsets 10th ranked Villanova

Markus Howard scored 29 points and Marquette started of the New Year with a 71-60 upset of 10th-ranked Villanova on Saturday. Howard, who entered the day as the nation's top scorer, added eight rebounds before fouling out to lead the Golden Eagles to their first victory in Big East play this season. Cole Swider and Justin Moore each had 14 points for Villanova, which had won its last six games.

