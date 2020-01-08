Illini snaps 15-game losing streak to Badgers

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points -- including a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left -- to rally Illinois to a 71-70 Big Ten Conference victory over Wisconsin.

The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Illini, who hadn't won a game against the Badgers since 2011.

Freshman 7-footer Kofi Cockburn scored 15 points and reserve guard Alan Griffin added 12, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Kobe King scored a game-high 21 points for Wisconsin, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. D'Mitrik Trice missed a go-ahead bucket with three seconds left.

AP-WF-01-09-20 0451GMT