The Seattle Metropolitans were on the verge of winning their second Stanley Cup in three years in the spring of 1919. They never got to celebrate. Neither did the Montreal Canadiens, their opponent in the finals that year. The 1919 series was abandoned after five games due to an outbreak of the Spanish flu. Several Montreal players became ill and one eventually died. It was only one of two times since the Stanley Cup was first awarded that there was no champion.�

