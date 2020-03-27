Jimmie Johnson prepares for future by entering IndyCar iRace

Jimmie Johnson is stepping up his preparation for a possible move into IndyCar racing by entering the series' inaugural virtual racing event. Johnson is the 26th driver entered into Saturday's online race. Fans voted for the drivers to race their simulators at Watkins Glen International in New York. Johnson says he's retiring from full-time NASCAR at the end of this season. He wants to try racing in IndyCar, IMSA and other series. He was scheduled to test an Indy car next month in Alabama but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. �