Joey Logano overcomes missed pit call to win at Las Vegas

Joey Logano has defended last year's victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a win under caution Sunday. Logano missed a call to come to pit road for fresh tires on the final round of stops, an error that put him in front for the lead on the restart. But with 17 drivers behind him with fresh tires, Logano needed a strong jump to preserve the victory. He pulled away on the restart and had taken the white flag when a crash behind him brought out the race-ending caution