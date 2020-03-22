John Erickson, former Bucks GM and Wisconsin basketball coach dies

John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men's basketball coach, has died. He was 92. Erickson served as the Bucks' general manager from 1968-70. He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft. Abdul-Jabbar was known as Lew Alcindor at the time.

Erickson coached Wisconsin from 1960-68 and posted a 100-114 record. He also had an unsuccessful U.S. Senate run and was president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

