Jokic's triple-double leads Denver past Minnesota 109-100

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets completed a sweep of a five-game homestand with a 109-100 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was Jokic's eighth straight double-double and his second triple-double in that span. He has 33 career triple-doubles. Jamal Murray scored 28 points, including nine in the final minutes of the third quarter to stem a rally by the Timberwolves. Minnesota, playing without center Karl-Anthony Towns for the second straight game due to a sprained left knee, has lost nine straight.