Jones scores twice, Packers complete season sweep of Bears

Aaron Jones ran for two scores and Davante Adams caught another as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-13 in the 200th edition of the NFL's oldest rivalry.

With the win the Packers sweep the regular-season series between the two teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener. The Packers improved to 19-5 against their NFC North rival with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. Green Bay clinches a playoff berth if the Rams lose at Dallas.