Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season

Erik Jones was the winner of a demolition derby at Daytona International Speedway. He won the exhibition Busch Clash on Sunday and was one of just six drivers still on track at the end of the crash-fest. The race had a pair of accidents in the final nine of regulation. Then it had two more in three overtimes. It was the longest Busch Clash in race history as it went 13 laps past the 75-lap distance. Jones won in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and led just the final lap.