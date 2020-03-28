Judge tosses 1 lawsuit over Wisconsin election; plenty left

A federal judge has tossed one lawsuit over Wisconsin's presidential primary, but plenty remain.

The judge late Friday ruled that Green Bay didn't have standing to bring its lawsuit seeking to postpone the April 7 election due to coronavirus concerns and move it to all-mail. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and top Republicans want to keep the April 7 date. But Evers has supported an all-mail election, while Republicans have not.

The state GOP on Friday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to intervene in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Clerks there have told voters they can cite the governor's stay-at-home order to avoid having to show photo ID to vote by mail.