Juliana Nichols named Memorial head volleyball coach

Eau Claire Memorial has named Juliana Nichols as their new head volleyball coach. The school sent out this press release on Tuesday:

"Memorial High School is very pleased to announce the hiring of Juliana Nichols as the Head Girls Volleyball Coach.

Juliana graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 2011 (her maiden name is Burzynski). During her high school career, she was a three-sport athlete participating in volleyball, basketball and track & field. For each sport she was a three-time letter winner. In addition, she was the varsity libero for 3 years representing the Orioles on the volleyball court.

After high school, Juliana played volleyball for the UW- Eau Claire Blugolds from 2012 through 2015. She was a defensive specialist during that time for head coach, Kim Wudi and in 2012 and 2015, UW – Eau Claire Volleyball made NCAA post-season appearances.

Juliana comes to Memorial after serving as the Head JV Coach and Varsity Assistant for Wausau East. In addition, she has served in the capacity of head coach for Eau Claire Air. She is a passionate coach. Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that her team requires both coaches and players to be constantly learning and adapting who will embrace the idea of life-long learners.

Juliana received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in Child Life in 2015, Master of Science in Education in August of 2017 and will complete her Education Specialist degree by December 2020. She is a school psychologist who will be starting in the Eau Claire Area School District this year and she is married to her high school sweetheart, Dakota Nichols in July of 2019.

Juliana has an excellent background in volleyball who is a great teacher of the game, player, and high school coach. Memorial looks to see continued success in the girls volleyball program under Coach Nichols."