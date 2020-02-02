Kansas City Chiefs rally to beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl, franchise's first championship in 50 years.

Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about. After being peppered all week by reporters seeking to rehash that blown 28-3 lead to New England three years ago when Shanahan was offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Shanahan's first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach ended in another late-game meltdown. The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to blow a 10-point lead in the second half when they blew a 20-10 advantage and lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.