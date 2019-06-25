Keith Zuehlke receives lifetime achievement award

Eau Claire Flying Eagles member Keith Zuehlke, who won the 1956 U.S. Ski Jumping Championship, has been honored by the United States Ski Association with the Fritz Mittlestadt Ski Jumping Officials Award.

The award is presented annually to a USSA ski jumping official for outstanding ski jumping officiating and for contributing above and beyond that call to the sport of ski jumping in the United States. The recipient of this award is selected by the ski jumping officials organization of USSA.

Zuehlke worked as a competition judge and technical delegate from 1959 to 1987, and his officiating career culminated with assignments as an FIS Technical Delegate to World Cup competitions in Chamonix, France, and Zao, Japan.

He also served as USSA National Junior Chairman from 1959 to 1964 and as Central Division Chairman from 1974 to 1985, in addition to spearheading the 1980 National Championships held at his home club in Eau Claire just two weeks before the Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

Zuehlke remained a key figure at the jumping clubs in Eau Claire until 2001, when he and his wife Shirley moved to Steamboat Springs.

In Steamboat, he is frequently seen at Howelson Hill, encouraging Hyoung jumpers and helping out with the officials organization.

